Times Past: March 17, 1992

The front page on this day in 1992 revealed Canberrans were not nearly as pessimistic about their personal finances when compared to other Australians. Two surveys showed that although many Canberrans were pessimistic, the proportion of pessimists was far lower in the capital than other cities. The public sector was the most optimistic of all, beating out the private sector which still remained more optimistic than other sectors across the country. The data was gathered in April the previous year and again in December by Datacol. Some 808 people in April and 913 people in December were asked if they thought they were better off than a year earlier. For each survey, those who believed they were worse off outweighed those who believed they were better off. Although there was still a majority of pessimists, Canberra's December results showed a decrease in pessimism compared to April. The same could not be said for the rest of the nation as it saw a growth in pessimism throughout the year. The young people of Canberra had the sunniest outlooks, recording the least amount of pessimists, while the over-55s recorded the most. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13017560

