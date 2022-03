video, act landcare awards

The ACT Landcare Awards were hosted on March 10 to celebrate the outstanding community of those who dedicate their time and efforts to care for the wellbeing of Australia's natural land. The Landcare Awards recognise the wonderful contributions to our land made by groups and individuals who share the same values to protect and preserve our environment. Photographer: Keegan Carroll

