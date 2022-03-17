news, federal-election-2022,

A brawl over the use of taxpayers' money has escalated as Labor faces accusations of hypocrisy for favouring key electorates with its pre-election promises. Having relentlessly attacked the Coalition over a string of pork-barrelling scandals, Labor's own promises are under the microscope on the eve of the federal election campaign. Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has accused Labor of "rank hypocrisy of the highest order" for skewing funding commitments toward marginal or target seats. But Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher says the opposition won't be lectured by the Coalition on the use of taxpayers' money, insisting there are major differences between what it is doing and the approach the Morrison government has adopted. Labor has made almost 90 infrastructure announcements worth more than $750 million during the phony election campaign, according to government analysis seen by The Canberra Times. Almost two-thirds of the projects are in Labor seats, with about 25 per cent in marginal or "ultra-marginal" seats held by the Coalition. Labor needs to win an extra eight seats in order to make Anthony Albanese the next Prime Minister. Among the announcements have been promises to build community batteries in 24 electorates. Labor has plans to spend $200 million to roll out 400 community batteries across the country if it wins the election, making it a major plank of its climate and energy platform. A Canberra Times analysis of the locations picked so far reveals a focus on marginal seats which Labor is trying to hold or pinch from the Coalition, as well as electorates being targeted by the Greens. Community batteries have been promised in target seats such as Boothby and Leichhardt, as well as in Gilmore and Corangamite, where Labor is facing strong challenges from the Liberals. Announcements have also been made in Wills, Cooper, MacNamara and Griffith - all Labor-held seats which are in the sights of the Greens. In response to questions from The Canberra Times, Labor climate change and energy spokesman Chris Bowen said the number of batteries announced so far represented just 6 per cent of the program. The Canberra Times understands Mr Bowen will on Thursday promise batteries in the Queensland seats of Fisher and Wide Bay, which are both safely held by the Coalition. Senator Birmingham said Labor's approach was "nothing but complete hypocrisy". READ MORE: "Anthony Albanese has been speaking with a forked tongue," he said. "Labor's $750 million-plus spending binge in marginal and target seats is rank hypocrisy of the highest order. "Labor is always quick to criticise our government's spending decisions, yet even before the election has begun, they've been busy splashing cash in marginal or target seats." Senator Gallagher, who is Labor's finance spokeswoman, said the opposition wouldn't be lectured by what she described as the "most wasteful government since federation". The ACT senator said there were key differences between what Labor was doing and the government's approach to spending on community infrastructure. She said the Coalition had set up grant programs with guidelines for allocating funding, which it broke in order to dole out money for political purposes. In contrast, she said Labor had worked with councils, state governments and candidates to identify projects. Given the opposition doesn't have access to government resources, Senator Gallagher said departments would be asked to assess the projects if Labor wins the election.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/znhWFHRUTrpRC32tGqnZkk/c9086f7d-fbab-40bc-9842-f0f07a27119d.jpg/r3_0_5336_3013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg