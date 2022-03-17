news, local-news,

Old Bus Depot Markets stallholder Miltiza Stojanovic is so excited to see her customers again when the markets re-open on Sunday that she has taken extra precautions to ensure she can speak to all of them. "I've actually got extra staff on so I can talk," the co-owner of The Burek Bakery said, with a laugh. It's a shared feeling among the stallholders who have not been able to trade at the markets since the last one was held on March 15, 2020 - more than two years ago. And, importantly, the markets return with new trading hours - 9.30am to 2.30pm, with stallholders long campaigning for a shorter, sharper event (the old opening hours were 10am to 4pm). A promotional "mini-market" was held on Wednesday to welcome back the iconic Canberra attraction, showing a sample of some of the wares the 180 traders who would be offering back in the big shed on Wentworth Avenue in Kingston. Director Anthony Niravong said it had been a difficult two years for the markets which had to cope with low numbers due to smoke in the 2019-20 bushfires, damage to the roof in the January, 2020 hailstorm; two major COVID lockdowns and then the discovery of lead contamination in building. The ACT government has spent more than $6.5 million on renovations and remediation of the building ahead of this Sunday's return, with new toilets and food hall among the upgrades. "We're excited to be back," Mr Niravong said. Some of the traders returning on Sunday were also at the very first markets in September 1994, including Carol Webster from Carol's Creations jewellery, Di Taylor "The Cushion Lady" from Baa Boots and artist Matt Judd from 213 Art. Mr Judd said there was no question what he was looking forward to most when the markets returned: "Honestly, the social interaction. The camaraderie of being around like-minded, creative people who want to work for themselves". He was very happy with the shorter opening hours, saying few people came to the markets at the very end of the day when they were open until 4pm. "It was a bit miserable in winter. This way we can pack up and be home with some of the day still left," he said. Carol Webster said the stallholders were "like a family". She said after trading at the markets for 28 years, she had seen customer's children return as adults, helping them pick out jewellery from their year 12 formal to their wedding. Mrs Webster said during the markets' absence she had been able to hold only three events for her jewellery business. Added to that, the traders also had to trash any stock that had been in the building before the lead dust was detected during the renovations. She said ArtsACT had been very supportive and everyone was relieved to be back. Adding to the celebrations, Canberra's Local Spirit Distillery has made a special Old Bus Depot Gin. The distillery's Ben Osborne said the special tipple was in the style of a classic London dry gin with organic botanicals. "It won't be for sale online, only at the markets," he said. Also planning on a big return on Sunday was the Cannoli Bros' Andrew Stefanou. The business started at the Old Bus Depot Markets five years ago and quickly found a following with a sprinkle of the markets' magic. "We made 200 cannoli and sold out in an hour," he said. "What was supposed to be a hobby quickly turned into a business." Rochelle Hart from Cheeky Mutts started at the markets seven years ago. She said there was nothing like that face-to-face interaction with customers. "I'm looking forward to the community of all the stallholders and obviously having an income," she said. "And seeing all my customers again who love to tell me all about their dogs."

