comment, opinion, petrol excise tax, fuel prices, steven marshall

It never ceases to amaze me, given our federal system of government, how the states always demand more funds from the Commonwealth, but at the same time want it to reduce its taxes and thus its own revenue base. The latest example is the call from the three Liberal state premiers, of South Australia, Tasmania and NSW, for the Morrison government to reduce the Commonwealth's petrol excise duty in response to the current steep rise in prices caused by factors largely outside Australia's control. It does not make sense. It is crass politics at its worst, driven usually by the instinct of political survival - especially in this case by the South Australian Premier, whose government is facing a close election this Saturday. The petrol excise, currently at 44.2 cents per litre, raises about $12 billion per year for the Commonwealth - a slight drop from its usual numbers thanks to the severe travel restrictions imposed by the states during the pandemic. As we drive out of COVID restrictions, revenue is expected to grow during the next two years to over $13 billion. According to the Australian Automobile Association (AAA), while 80 per cent of the revenue currently raised by the petrol excise is reinvested into transport-related projects like roads, they expect that proportion to rise "to more than 100 per cent in 2022-23". In other words, the petrol excise revenue is being increasingly used to support much-needed infrastructure across Australia. It seems odd that state premiers, and Liberal ones at that, are so eager to pile on their federal colleagues to call for cuts in Commonwealth revenue, while at the same time wanting more federal funds for everything else. READ MORE: Of course, the states who receive all the revenue from the GST, raised by the Commonwealth on their behalf, would never ask for any reduction in the GST's current rate of 10 per cent. It could be argued that reductions in the GST rate would ease the burden on consumers across not only petrol but a host of other goods and services that are also undergoing price rises driven by supply-chain issues, COVID restrictions and recent weather events. Instead, for the Liberal premiers it is pass the parcel once again, acting "generously" by calling for a cut in petrol excise rates, which would be paid for by the Commonwealth losing revenue. What makes this latest outburst even worse than the usual federal-state wrangling is how eager state Liberal governments are to imperil the Morrison government, which is facing an election in May. By doing so they are putting their own survival ahead of that of the far more important national government. Labor states also get upset with their federal colleagues from time to time, but they are less prone to do so in a public way, and are thus far less politically damaging compared to some Liberal premiers. The Liberal premiers' attack on the Morrison government says it all about the current fragmented nature of the Liberal Party these days, and the very difficult days that lie ahead following the impending federal election.

