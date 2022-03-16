sport, local-sport,

Canberra Olympian Gracie Elvin wishes she could have been the queer role model she wants to see reflected in the professional cycling scene, but instead is hoping to break down those barriers in another way. The 33-year-old has joined the first AusCycling diversity and inclusion advisory group aiming to get more people - from the LGBTQIA+ community, Indigenous communities, para-athletes and linguistically diverse communities - into the sport at every level, from elite athletes down to recreational riders. Elvin came out towards the tail end of her professional career and said in some ways she wished she could have been that role model in the sport earlier. "It's a shame that there's not those people to look up to for that next generation. Having better visibility and better role models is a really good step forward," she said. "Sport is really interesting in regard to sexuality, because I think a lot of people that are trying to find who they are as a person, and what their identity is, get drawn to sport but maybe, ironically, feel afraid to fully be themselves because of the culture that they find themselves in. "And in cycling females that are part of the queer community are more common, but in male pro cycling, there's not one single male that's out. That culture is still discouraging people from being out and being proud of who they are, and ultimately being role models, and no one should have that responsibility to be a role model but it's a shame that no one is." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Elvin is joined by Canberra's Paralympic cyclist Carole Cooke and Barrungam cyclist Adam Phelan on the advisory group. And it adds to her work off the bike since retiring, having founded an international cycling union for women more than five years ago and becoming an AIS thrive with pride ambassador. She said the aim of the group went beyond inclusivity though, with accessibility to the sport a huge factor affecting participation. "It's a really positive step for cycling in Australia," she said. "Having a diversity and inclusion committee is an important step for our sport because it hasn't really happened before and it's probably somewhat behind on that sphere compared to other sports. So, I think, it's important to recognise that but to be proactive in finding out where those challenges and opportunities are. "It's nice to get a feel like I'm part of some positive changes and hopefully diversifying who wants to be a cyclist. That classic statement of you can't be what you can't say is pretty important, I think, for something like this."

