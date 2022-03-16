Fossick for antiques and collectables

whats-on, things-to-do,

The ACT Seasonal Antique and Collectable Fair is back for autumn in the national capital. Come by the Albert Hall this weekend, starting Friday evening, for a fossick among antique and vintage collectables. It's open Friday 6pm to 9pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm and organised by the Rotary Club of Canberra East. Tickets are available at the door. Adults $10, concession $8. Children aged under 14 have free entry. The fair will be supporting the MyHome charity which helps people with an enduring mental illness who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/8bfdd61b-fee9-4dc4-aed1-3c652bd92e1b.jpg/r254_0_2024_1000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg