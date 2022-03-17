sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super w, shellie milward, queensland reds, ash hewson, dan hawke

Wallaroos great Ash Hewson will return for the ACT Brumbies at flyhalf as they fight to keep their Super W season alive. The Brumbies have virtually entered must-win territory leading into a showdown with one of the competition benchmarks in the Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium on Friday. Hewson returns after missing last week with a concussion while Ella Ryan returns at fullback. Capped-Wallaroos prop Onata Schwalger and back-rower Ellie Brislane are in line for club debuts off the bench. Brumbies veteran Shellie Milward is bracing for Queensland to "step up another level", as the Reds arrive in Canberra with a point to prove following a last-start loss to competition newcomers Fijiana Drua. "The Reds are no one to take lightly, they've proven in the past they really are contenders for the title," Milward said. MORE RUGBY UNION "Losing to Fijiana is just going to ignite that fire in the belly for them and they'll step up another level. I think it'll be a really good contest with us and them both coming off losses and with something to prove. "You can't take anything away from the Reds in that game, Fijiana have come out firing in this competition. They've got a different style of rugby they've brought across the pacific. We've all got to adapt when we play them and play to all our strengths." The Brumbies' season is hanging in the balance after coughing up a half-time lead to lose to NSW and then suffering a draw coach Dan Hawke concedes felt more like a loss in Melbourne. "Last week was disappointing for us and we'll have to be much better again to get the result we want against a strong Reds team," Hawke said. "Getting Ash Hewson back in is big for us and we're excited to see Tabua get a start. It's going to take a whole squad effort and I know the team are fired up to get our season back on track." SUPER W ROUND THREE Friday, March 18 - ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Tickets from Ticketek. Brumbies team: 1. Iris Verebalavu, 2. Tania Naden, 3. Louise Burrows, 4. Ash Fernandez, 5. Shellie Milward, 6. Grace Kemp, 7. Rebecca Smyth (C), 8. Tabua Tuinakauvadra, 9. Jay Huriwai, 10. Ash Hewson, 11. Lillyann Mason-Spice, 12. Siokapesi Palu, 13. Mana Furuta, 14. Jemima McCalman, 15. Ella Ryan. Reserves: 16. Harriet Elleman, 17. Oneata Schwalger, 18. Makoto Lavemai, 19. Pearl Rakete, 20. Ellie Brislane, 21. Gisela Vea, 22. Teliya Hetaraka, 23. Biola Dawa Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/a20ccf4e-268e-433e-a08b-f0866364d85c.jpg/r2_325_4430_2827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg