Allan Alaalatoa and the ACT Brumbies have spoken about it all week. But you can talk all you want, because actually stopping a freight train like Taniela Tupou in full flight is a whole different beast. Stopping a Queensland Reds scrum powered by Tupou looms as one of the toughest task for the Brumbies' all-Wallaby front-row of Alaalatoa, James Slipper and Folau Fainga'a on Friday night. Queensland's game is built around the brute strength of 25-year-old tighthead prop regarded as one of the most damaging players on the planet. Tupou's flair is the envy of every big man in rugby. Every dominant scrum or rampaging run is complemented by a flashy flick pass or deft footwork. Shutting Tupou out of a game is almost impossible, but at least limiting the damage will go a long way to ensuring the Brumbies leave Canberra Stadium as the last unbeaten team standing in Super Rugby Pacific. MORE RUGBY UNION "He's their powerhouse, someone that when he wants to turn it on, he can really put pressure on at scrum time. He's a threat with ball in hand and in defence as well. We're thinking he will go until he can't anymore [on Friday] night," Alaalatoa said. "They've got a couple of leaders out with Tate [McDermott] and Lukhan [Salakaia-Loto], they'll probably look to Nela a lot to drive them. It's important from our end that we make sure we're doing everything we can to stop him, which is something we've spoken about during the week. "Not only him, but also guys like Harry Wilson and Jordie Petaia, just to name a few. Obviously across the park with the Reds, they have a lot of X-factor. We've got to make sure our defence is on." It will have to be on for 80 minutes. Maybe even more. Alaalatoa admits last year's Super Rugby AU final defeat still stings. The sight of James O'Connor diving over four minutes into injury time still burns, so too the controversial debate of try or no try sparked by what looked to be a Tupou knock-on. That tinge of heartache makes the Brumbies-Reds rivalry what it is. Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White likens it to a possibles versus probables Wallabies selection trial. Test teammates go head to head. Hopefuls look to unseat incumbents. It's the bright spark Australian rugby needs, the rivalry that can ignite fan interest and get them through the gates on Friday. "It is important. It's awesome, from our end as players we just want to make sure we play an entertaining game," Alaalatoa said. "What we saw over the last three games is that the game went to the wire. From a fan's perspective, that's what you thrive off. You only have to look at the final last year at [Lang Park], there was 40,000 fans there. That was huge for Australian rugby as a whole. It shows there's a lot of people watching these games. "It's a rivalry that has been built over the last couple of years. We've had some tough encounters, 2020 was a good year from our end and then last year we weren't able to get a win. All three games went for the full 80 minutes, and that's what we're expecting. "It's good to see the vibe around our fans and the Queensland fans. Everyone gets around the game and I'm sure the game [on Friday] night won't disappoint our family and fans either. "We've got some of the best playing, going head to head." SUPER RUGBY ROUND FIVE Friday: ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Tickets from Ticketek. Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Ala'alatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Tom Wright, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Tom Hooper, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Rodney Iona, 23. Jesse Mogg Reds team: 1. Dane Zander, 2. Josh Nasser, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Ryan Smith, 5. Angus Blyth, 6. Seru Uru, 7. Fraser McReight (c), 8. Harry Wilson, 9. Kalani Thomas, 10. James O'Connor, 11. Josh Flook, 12. Hamish Stewart, 13. Hunter Paisami, 14. Jock Campbell, 15. Jordan Petaia. Reserves: 16. Matt Faessler, 17. Harry Hoopert, 18. Feao Fotuaika, 19. Connor Vest, 20. Liam Wright (c), 21. Spencer Jeans, 22. Lawson Creighton, 23. Isaac Henry SUPER W ROUND THREE Friday, March 18 - ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Tickets from Ticketek.

