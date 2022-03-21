What to drink this week

Chandon Vintage Brut was the first wine released after the Domaine Chandon operation was established in the Yarra Valley in 1986 by the Moet et Chandon Champagne house. Since then it's remained a great-value, immaculate showcase of Australian sparkling wine, holding true in this 2016. Based on Strathbogie Ranges and Whitlands vineyards chardonnay, pinot noir and a dash of pinot meunier, it's lime green-tinged straw and has tiny, persistent bubbles and honeycomb and apple peel aromas. The front palate shows elegant white peach flavour, the middle strawberry, fig and biscuity characters and the finish gunmetal acid. At chandon.com.au, wine stores and the Maroondah Highway, Coldstream, winery. Team with sashimi and cellar seven years.