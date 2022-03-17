news, crime,

A 20-year-old Moncrieff man allegedly drove up to 110kmh in a 70km/h zone during a police pursuit. About 12.35pm on Wednesday a police dog team saw a white Ford Ranger 4x4 that had been reported stolen, being driven in Majura. Police deployed "stop-sticks" on Fairbairn Avenue, Campbell, but the driver continued despite a flat tyre. Police then pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle as it reached speeds of up to 110km/h in a 70km/h zone. The pursuit ended in Lonsdale Street, Braddon where the driver was taken into custody and arrested. Police allege the man tested positive to methylamphetamine. The man, who was in breach of bail, was charged with five offences including: fail to stop motor vehicle for police, aggravated dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, drug driving and drive vehicle without consent. He is facing the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.

