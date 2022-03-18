Times Past: March 18, 1984

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

The remnants of Canberra's mardi gras lingered in Civic on this day in 1984, as the previous night had seen several thousand people assemble for celebrations in the city. Much of the crowd came straight from the Canberra Festival twilight procession. The procession hosted 94 groups and floats, most of which had smooth journeys down the street. There were a couple exceptions - Burley the clown, the festival symbol, and the Canberra Building Society silver space rocket. Burley, a very polite clown, bowed deeply as he passed the official party. Unfortunately, his act of respect resulted in his head falling off. With a little help from his friends, he got it back on and continued happily down the street. The space rocket delighted the crowd, as the doors sprung open to reveal ET and other famous aliens. But this was accompanied by smoke rising from the rear of the rocket. The rocket was opened, the flare emitting the smoke was ejected, and the float went on to win the prize for the best commercial entry. The crowd's excitement from the procession carried through to the Canberra Festival mardi gras, which was a great success. The only downside had been that the lavatories closest to the event had been closed. Luckily, after those in the queue suffered through 20 minutes of waiting, waste management came to the rescue and opened the bathrooms. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12939546

