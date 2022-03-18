news, local-news, zonta, zonta club, fashion, second-hand clothes

For those in the know, there is a clear standout when it comes to charity sales of good quality, pre-loved clothes. And that would be the Zonta pre-loved fashion sale which is on this Friday and Saturday, starting with the VIP night this Friday evening. The event is held by the Zonta Club of Canberra Breakfast and is a mecca for fashionistas, specialising in vintage and high-end fashion labels at an affordable price. Money raised supports projects that empower women, including providing home starter kits to assist family and domestic violence survivors, birthing kits for women in developing countries and scholarships, particularly in science, technology, engineering and maths. Club president Christine Magner said the sale couldn't go ahead last year due to COVID, which meant more stock than ever was on sale this year. "We are bursting at the seams with quality fashion labels and accessories thanks to the generous donations of the women of Canberra," she said. This year, the sale will be held at the Ann Harding Conference Centre, 24 University Drive South, at the University of Canberra. The VIP pre-sale on Friday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm includes finger food and champagne, with tickets costing $25. Tickets are at available here. Entry to the sale is free on Saturday, with the opening hours 9am to 3pm. If you can't make it in-person, an online store has also been set up at joyfulfashionista.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

