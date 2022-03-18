news, local-news,

Young William Potts has done his sister Annabelle proud even before he starts his fundraising trek up Mount Kosciusko on Saturday. The six-year-old from Evatt has raised the second-highest amount of the 500 people registered to do the 2022 Kosi Challenge in aid of Rare Cancers Australia. He has so far raised $7472 of his $8000 target on the Love for Annabelle team in honour of his sister Annabelle, who died aged five in 2019 from an aggressive brain tumour. The participants will be heading to the top of Australia on Saturday, completing a 13km-round trip from Eagles Nest to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko. William is looking forward to "seeing all the nature". You can still donate and help the more than 52,000 Australians diagnosed with a rare and less common cancer each year. The link is here.

