The unpronounceable acid Aussies love

While hyaluronic (phonetically it's pronounced hi-uh-ler-on-ick) acid mightn't roll off the tongue, it's certainly rolling into Australian shopping trolleys. A skincare ingredient that suits everyone, hyaluronic acid is naturally occurring in our body, but also added to serums, moisurisers and treatments to help curb dehydration and plump fine lines and wrinkles. Unsure where to start? Here's some affordable and readily available options. No7 HydraLuminous Water Concentrate Formulated with 100 per cent pure hyaluronic acid and No7's HydraDrench Complex, you can apply this morning and night for an instant hydration boost. Stockist: Priceline. A'kin Australian Kangaroo Paw Flower and Hyaluronic Acid Age-Defy Face Sheet Mask An eco-friendly sheet mask made from eucalyptus fibers. Stockists: Priceline, Woolworths, selected pharmacies and akin.com.au. Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment Formulated with plant-derived hyaluronic acid and antioxidants such as aloe vera and rosehip to smooth the skin. Stockists: Chemist Warehouse, Priceline and trilogyproducts.com.au. Dr. LeWinn's Line Smoothing Complex S8 Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine Under Eye Recovery Mask Made with a super-concentrated formula of hyaluronic acid, caffeine and niacinamide, it can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. Stockists: Chemist Warehouse and Priceline. L'Occitane Aqua Reotier Hydration Mask For a more heavy-duty treatment, leave this mask on overnight for plump, hydrated skin. Stockist: au.loccitane.com Bespoke Dream Cream The ultimate hydration hero, it has a range of active ingredients (think hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol and niacinamide) to stimulate collagen production. Stockist: bespokeskintechnology.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/46796465-16bd-4ca7-b791-33fb6850b54c.jpg/r0_215_4461_2735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg