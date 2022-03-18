Flashback Friday: 1990s festivals

video,

Canberrans showed off their wide range of talents throughout the 1990s at various festivals, whether they were spectacular musicians, wonderful dancers, or simply excellent at drinking beer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/ddf00247-ab35-4f6e-b9ba-636d2ddc3b8b.jpg/r0_242_3530_2236_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg