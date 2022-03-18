news, local-news, canberra, instagram

Canberra is the 11th most Instagrammable national capital in the world, according to a new, very important, study. Car hire company StressFreeCarRental.com looked at which capital cities were the most popular by using their hashtags to see how many posts each had racked up on Instagram. London came in first with 154 million posts. Canberra finished 11th with 3.1 million posts. The study found Canberra may be the national capital but was dwarfed in the Instagram stakes by Sydney and Melbourne, which both had about 35 million posts each. Here are the most Instagrammable capital cities: The popular #London posts ranged from iconic landmarks such as the London Eye and Big Ben to fun selfies in red telephone boxes and glamorous pictures in restaurants. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/ecdf943a-4187-4683-ab4c-b299dc666bbe.jpg/r14_0_5596_3154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg