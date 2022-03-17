Coin and stamps in Canberra this weekend

whats-on, things-to-do,

The Canberra Stampshow 2022, the 22nd biennial National Philatelic Convention staged by the Philatelic Society of Canberra, will be held at Thoroughbred Park from Friday to Sunday. The main theme of the exhibition will be Resilience & Recovery. Opening hours are 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday. There is a $5 entry fee for adults. Children have free entry. A public auction will also be held at 6pm on Friday by Edlins Auctions. For Canberra Stampshow 2022, Australia Post is releasing an exclusive show minisheet that contains four stamps from the Frontline Heroes stamp issue, released in 2021 to honour those who have served individuals and communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. A mint version is available, as well as a show-only version with coloured daily postmarks.

