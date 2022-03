whats-on, things-to-do,

The harvest stall will be at the National Arboretum on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Jams and chutneys made from produce in the arboretum's Kitchen Garden and forests will be for sale. Seedlings and herbs from the gardens will also be for sale. This is a cashless event, with card-only payments. The garden is maintained, harvested and produced preserved by Arboretum volunteers. The Kitchen Garden is located beyond the bonsai collection.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/fcbdfaf7-d052-43cd-af3c-bf8434982417.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg