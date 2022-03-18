sport, cricket,

Queanbeyan Cricket Club are hoping to do something this weekend that may not have ever been done before, a clean sweep across all grades in one-day cricket. Come Saturday all of their CACT one-day competition teams from first grade to fifth will be battling it out across Canberra ovals to secure a grand final win. Club president Stephen Moore said they were very pleased with their club's performance this season. "I don't know if anyone's ever done the clean sweep of all five," he said. "We had a solid year last year but I think our consistency across the board has really stepped up this year, especially after Christmas. "We've really had quite a young club, as we're brought youngsters through over the last few years and that's impacted our performance at the top. But this year a number of those youngsters have really come through and stepped up." The club remains set to comfortably finish on top of the club championship for the first time in several years, given this week's grand final situation will not be the first for the season. Mere weeks ago the club also had all of its Greg Chappell teams and its Glenda Hall Shield team in the T20 grand finals. And they only fell short by one game in securing a clean sweep, with all sides winning except for third grade. MORE SPORT Moore said their results this season reconfirmed the club's approach to developing young players, with the support of more experienced players around them, was working. "It's a great result for a club that really focuses on internal development and bringing players through from our juniors, supporting them into rep cricket and into grade cricket at an early age, and bringing them through into first grade," he said. "We've got a number of teenagers in our first grade team who are doing a great job, and our second grade team is probably one of the youngest in the competition as well. "So that's gratifying that that investment and that effort in our juniors, which is supported by really strong coaching both in the junior club and also when they get to grade, is paying dividends. "Our consistency across the board has led the way and the fact we got our first grade team into three out of three grand finals is something we haven't done for a number of years."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/ffe674e7-1d8d-4e1c-94d5-3012d71c3ff9.jpg/r3_0_4998_2822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg