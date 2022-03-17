Reunion for forgotten suburb of Westlake

whats-on, things-to-do,

Westlake was a temporary settlement turned suburb of Canberra from the early 1920s to mid 1960s, which housed the workers who built the national capital, and their families. It was on the site of the now Stirling Park in Yarralumla, where a reunion will be held on Saturday from 2pm. An open invitation is extended to anyone associated with Westlake or interested in its history to come along. BYO your own folding chair and picnic afternoon tea to Stirling Park, at the corner of Empire Circuit and Forster Crescent, Yarralumla.

