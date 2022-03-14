Alice Barnes was 16 months-old when she had her first seizure. Her mother Belinda Barnes took her to the country hospital, where the doctor on call sent Belinda home with valium to give to her daughter. "There wasn't much information back then, but after six seizures in those early weeks, and many visits later, we ended up at the Royal Children's Hospital. "Alice had 40 grand mal seizures in a row and her limbs were so weak she couldn't use them," Belinda said. Epilepsy is diagnosed when someone has a tendency to have recurrent seizures. It is a neurological disorder and seizures are caused by a temporary disruption of the electrical activity in the brain. "We found that it wasn't so much the danger of the seizure itself, but the injuries from falls, and the headaches which lasted for up to two days in bed afterwards. "Of course this really interrupted her schooling, through primary and secondary school days," Belinda adds. "My daughter is now an adult with children of her own. Over the years we have learnt that there are many different types of epilepsies and each person's epilepsy is treated to their own needs. "People with some types of epilepsy will eventually stop having seizures, while for others like my daughter, epilepsy is a life-long condition," Belinda said. Seizures can look very different, including staring off into the distance, fidgeting, wandering or repeating a purposeless action. Every person with epilepsy has a unique experience with seizures. "I would like people to know what to do if they come across someone having a seizure. Yes, the symptoms are confusing. Sometimes it looks like they are drunk or on drugs, but they will need help until the seizure passes." "Seizures are only one part of epilepsy. It affects day to day life much more than people think. Because you can't see it, people in the general community don't fully understand epilepsy and there are many misconceptions," Belinda said. "As an adult, my daughter often faced social stigma, discrimination and exclusion, so we're both keen to help raise public and professional awareness. "Alice has her driver's licence because her seizures are controlled by medication, and she abides by guidelines set out by the driving authorities." Not only do people have a tendency to have recurrent seizures but they can also have cognitive, psychological and social consequences from having epilepsy.

