No power for an hour. Can you do it? Millions around the world will be switching off their lights for Earth Hour this year on Saturday, March 26 at 8.30pm - local time. But did you know that Earth Hour is more than just about simply switching off the lights? According to WWF, who were the creators of this great idea, 'it's about spending time to connect to Earth and appreciate everything that nature gives us'. "There's never been a more critical time for us to come together to protect our planet and shape our future," WWF-Australia's CEO Dermot O'Gorman said. "We're seeing the heartbreaking impacts of climate change in Australia right now. That's why we're asking Australians to make the symbolic switch for Earth Hour to add their voice to the millions calling for greater action on climate change." Here are some at home activities you can do to celebrate Earth Hour this year. The easiest thing you can do during Earth Hour is to switch off the lights and electricity at 8.30pm - your local time. It's the perfect opportunity to slow down from the busy bustle of life and reflect on what you can do to help our planet. Cook a special dinner with and for your loved ones. Set up some candles or solar powered lights for a cozy atmosphere in the comfort of your own home. You can even try using all local ingredients for your dish. Dust off your favourite board games and spend the night having a bit of friendly competition with your loved ones. With the lights out, there's no better time to go stargazing. Gather your mates and venture out to a dark, open spot near your home - it's the best way to see the brightest stars in the night sky. See if you can spot the Southern Cross or the Tea Pot. Make the most of your time at home through art. Find whatever materials you have lying around the house, and create an art piece dedicated to the planet. What better opportunity to practice your night time photography skills. Another thing that you can do to help our planet this Earth Hour day is plant native trees. This can be a fun activity for the whole family, and perfect for helping kids develop their love for nature and the outdoors. Earth Hour is about more than just the hour. Why not spend a day in the great outdoors and take a rubbish bag as well as a packed lunch. You will enjoy a rejuvenating stroll and do a kind deed for our planet by picking up any rubbish you see.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nyJNdbYwrvs4ar4apYrpG8/a61b09c7-edca-4310-93a5-516d4cd2fce4.jpg/r0_1328_2832_2928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg