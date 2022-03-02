WHEN one in 100 children in Australia today are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder it is likely everyone reading this knows someone living with autism. Autism is a complex neurobiological disorder that lasts throughout a person's lifetime. People with ASD have problems with social and communication skills. Autism Awareness Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate and reflect on the many great achievements and contributions that people living with Autism make in our community. There are many people who live or have lived with Autism who have made significant contributions in all sectors of the community. Some of those who are better known to us include Darryl Hannah and Dan Aykroyd who have had great careers in film, Andy Warhol and Mozart in the fields of music and the arts and if we look to the sciences then these giants in the science world, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, are all believed to have had Autism. These examples show that being diagnosed with autism means you can accomplish amazing things, that you can make your mark on the world. Today, some of the main areas of difficulty are in social and communication skills, and restricted or repetitive behaviours. Although there is no one indicator, there are several signs that could suggest your child has autism spectrum disorder as shown in this early intervention checklist. Social interaction and social communication Behavioural indicators If you see your child or someone you know reflected in this list, call 1800 277 328 for information about diagnosis, or speak with your GP or paediatrician. There is help available for families.

