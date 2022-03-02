Autism awareness | Celebrate our differences
WHEN one in 100 children in Australia today are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder it is likely everyone reading this knows someone living with autism.
Autism is a complex neurobiological disorder that lasts throughout a person's lifetime. People with ASD have problems with social and communication skills.
Autism Awareness Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate and reflect on the many great achievements and contributions that people living with Autism make in our community.
There are many people who live or have lived with Autism who have made significant contributions in all sectors of the community.
Famous people
Some of those who are better known to us include Darryl Hannah and Dan Aykroyd who have had great careers in film, Andy Warhol and Mozart in the fields of music and the arts and if we look to the sciences then these giants in the science world, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, are all believed to have had Autism.
These examples show that being diagnosed with autism means you can accomplish amazing things, that you can make your mark on the world. Today, some of the main areas of difficulty are in social and communication skills, and restricted or repetitive behaviours.
There are signs
Although there is no one indicator, there are several signs that could suggest your child has autism spectrum disorder as shown in this early intervention checklist.
Social interaction and social communication
- Looks away when you speak to him/her
- Does not return your smile
- Lack of interest in other children
- Often seems to be in his/her own world
- Lack of ability to imitate simple motor movements eg. clapping hands
- Prefers to play alone
- Very limited social play (eg "Peek-a-Boo")
- Not responding to his/her name by 12 months
- Not pointing or waving by 12 months
- Loss of words previously used
- Unusual language pattern (e.g. repetitive speech)
Behavioural indicators
- Has unusual interests or attachments
- Has unusual motor movements such as hand flapping, spinning or walking on tiptoes
- Has difficulty coping with change
- Unusual distress reaction to some everyday sounds
- Uses peripheral vision to look at objects
- Preoccupation with certain textures or avoids certain textures
- Plays with objects in unusual ways such as repetitive spinning or lining up
If you see your child or someone you know reflected in this list, call 1800 277 328 for information about diagnosis, or speak with your GP or paediatrician. There is help available for families.
The main areas of difficulty are in social and communication skills, and restricted or repetitive behaviours."