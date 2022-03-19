Times Past: March 19, 1989

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Thousands of Canberrans could say they had witnessed the first ever Skyfire on this day in 1989, as the previous night saw a fireworks display take up the sky at Lake Burley Griffin for half an hour. About 70,000 people made up the crowd. The event became the biggest pyrotechnics and lighting show staged in Canberra at the time. The show was choreographed on a computer, which meant the fireworks could coordinate with the music played at the time - shells would be fired on certain beats of music and would explode on other beats. The event was also supposed to have hot air balloons floating around the edge of the lake, but the light winds were enough for the organisers to change their minds. The balloons were forced to sit around the lake, but they managed to make their contribution to the show, as the pilots disengaged their burners and sent flames shooting up to the sky every so often. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12985025

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/a1954164-1b7a-41cf-9332-da3f6634d20a.png/r30_25_294_174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg