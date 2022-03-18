sport, local-sport,

A holiday is what prompted Olympian Kelsey-Lee Barber to consider moving away from Canberra, and the idea of warmer weather is what locked in the move ahead of her 2022 season. Herself and her husband/coach Mike Barber made the move to Brisbane earlier this year ahead of her chase for her third Commonwealth Games medal. She said it was a bit of a funny story as to why they decided to relocate from the nation's capital to Queensland. And it came down to a post-quarantine holiday after they returned from the European circuit last year. "We wanted to holiday after being in quarantine and the only state we could really do that in was in Queensland," she said. "So we sort of said, 'let's go across and have a holiday', and ... we thought we may as well start training up here, and things really just kicked off from there. "I think we just enjoyed it so much, I was responding so well to the warm weather, and I think as well this seed was planted early on in the year with the idea of a throw centre being built in Queensland, so I guess that was also sort of in the back of our minds." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: The 30-year-old's preference for warmer weather will likely reflect in her results at the Melbourne Track Classic this weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a top of 29 degrees across the weekend for the event, with Barber set to line up against four other throwers in the javelin. Following her bronze medal in Tokyo, and her silver medal in the Diamond League final last year, she will be the favourite heading into the weekend's meet and the two later international events this year. The domestic event will act as preparation for the World Championships in Oregon in early July before a tight turn around to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later that month. Barber had called Canberra home since 2007 and said it would always hold a special place in her heart but the warmer weather, and a proposed throw centre, was calling her name. "Getting a little bit older, my body just takes a little bit longer to warm up for sessions," she said. "So I just find I respond so much quicker in the heat, it doesn't take me as long to get moving and then I just enjoy moving in the warmer weather. "[The throw centre's] a future prospect. Hopefully I can catch it towards the back end of my career. "We've seen quite a few different models of these overseas, which I guess is where some of the thought to put one together came from. It means you get that uninterrupted training if it storms or there's bad weather, you've got an option to still be able to throw. It's not so much the cold in Queensland, but there are definitely still days where you're going to get more out of the session if you can execute it indoors." Even if it the centre is not up and running before Barber calls time on her career, she still envisions her future in the city for her next chapter. "Once my career as an athlete is finished, hopefully I can step into a role as either a coach or mentor. I'll definitely still like to stay in the sport to some degree," she said. "And if it's up and running, hopefully there'll be the next generation of athletes coming through at that point. There's always been really exciting young athletes coming through in Queensland, so I think it's a great spot to have it because you've got the talent, and now you're offering them somewhere to grow and nurture to hopefully see them at the Brisbane 2032 Games."

