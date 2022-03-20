Times Past: March 20, 1971

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Canberra experienced a minor plague of grasshoppers on this day in 1971, after thousands of the insects descended on the city at 8pm the previous night. Adelaide Avenue saw the most grasshoppers, which tended to disrupt drivers as they would fall onto their moving cars. Drivers near the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge were interfered with by both the grasshoppers and seagulls circling around the insects, looking for their next meal. The inch-long insects arrived at Parliament House later during the night, where they could be heard humming in clusters around the building. They tended to settle on street lights and buildings, as Lew Chinnick of the CSIRO said they were attracted by Canberra's bright lights. Mr Chinnick identified them as "long-horned grasshoppers" due to their long antennae. The grasshoppers were reported inside many Canberra city buildings a few days prior, and their numbers had only grown over the following days. Mr Chinnick said he had never seen such a case before. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11953646

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/abcc9b43-6555-4251-b622-f81d2b394aff.png/r36_40_290_184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg