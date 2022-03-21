When the bullets are flying you want some protective armour

comment, letters to the editor, canberra times letters to the editor

There's been a deal of recent discussion in The Canberra Times (Letters, March 15) about equipping the army with new infantry fighting vehicles, with much criticism by armchair strategists about how useless and expensive they are. As one who has taken part in a combined arms bunker assault in Vietnam (that is, tanks, APCs, artillery and infantry working together), when little bits of metal whiz by at supersonic speed there is nothing better than to have some decent armour between you and them. And that's what these vehicles do: they provide protection for infantry to get up close, unexposed, plus providing a dirty great cannon at close quarters to encourage the enemy to keep their heads down. Their use stems from lessons learnt the hard way in previous conflicts. And the technology evolves as threats (such as drones) evolve. So I might caution those sitting in dry, warm, comfortable offices with a good coffee and those in studies in nice suburbs - with perhaps a glass of good single malt - that if their efforts to halt the project are successful, they might like to start the drafting of letters of condolence to the families of the exposed and unsupported young Australians who'll not make it across that death zone that is the last 100 metres. It's expensive, but war is also savage and brutal. What's the value of a soldier's life? I write to let readers who were impacted, or who know of people who were hit, by the devastating recent Queensland and New South Wales floods that cash grants from Australian Red Cross flood appeal are now open. An amazing one-off event, Australian Unites Telethon, saw everyone dig deep and pledge more than $25 million for Australian Red Cross to help people hit by the floods . This is a gift from the Australian public and 100 per cent of those funds will be made available to an estimated 50,000 households that have been impacted by the floods and need some help. As of Friday, March 18, people whose homes have been damaged can apply for cash grants of $500 per household through Australian Red Cross. We hope it will go some way to help in what will be a long journey to recovery. Those who are bereaved can apply for a $20,000 bereavement grant. To apply, visit redcross.org.au/grants, or call 1800 733 276. In a recent letter to The Northern Daily Leader, Tamworth's ACM daily newspaper, a resident wrote "Barnaby Joyce remains the single biggest obstacle to meaningful climate action in Australia". Tamworth is where Joyce has his electoral office. The YouGov poll, commissioned by the Australian Conservation Foundation, surveying more than 15,000 people found that the majority of people polled in Joyce's seat of New England (55 per cent) recognised climate action will produce economic benefits ("Climate action benefits outweigh costs: Nationals and coal heartland voters", canberratimes.com.au, March 17). So why does New England keep electing Joyce? Are other factors at play. On the same survey, when asked if more action by Australia on preventing climate change would be mostly good or bad for your health, only 50 per cent answered good compared to 76 per cent in Canberra and 65 per cent across the nation. The proportion answering "good" to this question in New England was the lowest in the country while Canberra's was the highest. Replacing coal dust and diesel fumes with clean air has to be good for your health. Are those in New England so affected by Joyce's unrelenting scare campaigns that their mental health came into the equation. Since the survey, the Greens have released a $19 billion policy to subsidise 50 per cent of a coal worker's wage for 10 years. It will be interesting to see how many votes Greens candidate and former mayor of Glen Innes, Carol Spark, takes away from Joyce. Removing Joyce would be good for New England, Australia and the planet. In 1999 I was engaged in a World Bank development project in Kyiv. Economically and politically Ukraine was considered an emerging country fresh from the thralls of the Soviet Union. I was struck immediately by the vibrancy and eagerness of this new nation. I walked the Khreshchatyk promenade, visited amazing cathedrals, fantastic art fairs and revelled in a beautiful but previously unknown city. On the dark side I empathised with my local counterparts when their colleagues were murdered in the Donbas region, solely because they represented the Ukrainian government. But it was my sober visit to the National Museum that really affected me. Photo after photo of the devastation from two disastrous sieges in WW II, first by the Germans and then Soviets, resulting in nothing but a wasteland. It took several decades to rebuild the city. Now history repeats itself as another despot with the flimsiest of reasons is doing it all over again. A rabid Russian bear is loose in the Ukrainian china shop. Who will pick up the pieces this time? In response to accusations of pre-election pork-barrelling ("Labor accused of 'rank hypocrisy' over election promises", canberratimes.com.au, March 17), Senator Gallagher is quoted as saying "departments would be asked to assess the projects if Labor wins the election". Does this mean that her election promises are not in fact promises at all, but are merely an undertaking to consider these projects sometime in the future. Does this mean that all ALP promises are just non-binding thought bubbles and should be treated accordingly by voters? For 30 years or so climate scientists have warned of the dire effects of climate heating. The successive reports of the IPCC are just one (but a very important, authoritative one) of the many channels through which these effects and warnings have been repeatedly conveyed to the world. The predicted effects of climate heating are now being witnessed. Amanda Vanstone, however writes (The Canberra Times, March 17, page 27), "... We, on the other hand, fed by media on a solid diet of greenie propaganda, ...". I am surprised and disappointed that the editorial standards of this newspaper apparently allow the publication of an opinion piece in which the products of a vast body of science are summarily dismissed as "propaganda". I have written in before on the subject of how the Coalition will avoid the electoral cost of their decades of negative politicking over global warming. One way is that they are now taking credit for the solar panels I put on my roof at my expense, with the assistance of the Australian Capital Territory government which I also help fund. Their advertisement shows a residential roof with panels on, and the voiceover claims "we put them here". That is a lie. Not only did they not put them there, but they criticised and obstructed the project at every stage. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread. So it is with Anthony Bruce ("Verdict Supported", Letters, March 16) who tells us that the Northern Territory "painstakingly followed due procedures". So what? Why wouldn't it? He then tells us that this was the correct decision. Why? Has he followed the trial closely? Has he read the transcript? The decision was the job of the jury, not Mr Bruce. Is he now judge and jury? Curiously Mr Bruce goes on to make a character assessment of Mr Rolfe? Why? Does he know him? I respectfully suggest to Mr Bruce that he steps back a bit. There may be an appeal. There certainly will be a coronial inquiry. Australia is well endowed with the metals used in rechargeable batteries, but exports most of its production to countries, such as China, that manufacture batteries on a commercial scale. The Morrison government's plan to produce the components of modern rechargeable batteries, including those for electric vehicles ("Battery tech to get Aussie 'supercharge'", March 16, p9), is therefore a welcome development. However, I have a strong feeling that the timing of Mr Morrison's announcement, shortly before the Budget is handed down and the official election campaign begins, is no coincidence: it is another case of cynical opportunism. Canberra's most Melbourne laneway, which runs between Gus' Place cafe and Fiction Nightclub, is at high risk of being stripped of all its gloriously grungy, villagey character by the new Geocon Hotel, if it goes ahead. We should start by saving what we already have if we're going to improve the city in the ways the City Renewal Authority is proposing. Morrison has no one to blame but himself for the pain soaring petrol prices are causing him. He was the one who last November boasted he alone would keep petrol prices down despite knowing he had no control over them. It was typically foolish of him to make a promise he could not deliver. Kevin Rudd (Letters, March 17) said "The Canberra Times, of all newspapers, should know better than to be suckered by ministerial spin". He needs to be reminded that at his last election we, the voters, were not suckered in by his prime ministerial spin. If there was ever a time this country needed a prime minister who stands out and makes Australians proud it is now. Mediocrity shines with the current incumbent who is embarrassing, to say the least. And as for shining on the world stage, Morrison barely glimmers. But then again, we do get what we deserve. Most media coverage about Shane Warne recently has not been about his death, rather his life. Hence the amount of coverage. Pat Cummins. Terrific bowler. Better batter than some above him in the order. Bloody useless captain who has likely cost us the series. What sort of justice can there be when you don't even know what the evidence is against you? We all need to be concerned that secret evidence can be used in a trial. Shame on our government. What happens when 4000 temporary visas allocated to the Ukrainians run out? Would a re-elected Morrison government lock them up in Villawood Detention Centre before sending them back to a Ukraine ruled by Putin? What on Earth does Morrison think he is proving with such ridiculous gestures? US President Biden has labelled Putin a "war criminal". Every Ukrainian and their dog would agree. In fact, many Russians would also agree. The Canberra Times' recent promo for The Echidna newsletter implies that echidnas are carrion feeders. You seriously malign them: they are anteaters. Their common name is the spiny anteater. Send us a letter to the editor

