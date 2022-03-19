sport, local-sport, Dragon Boating, ACT government, Andrew Barr, Dragon Boat ACT

Canberra's dragon boat enthusiasts have welcomed the announcement of a new facility at Grevillea Park funded by the ACT government and set to begin construction in mid-2022. "The Grevillea Park facility will provide our growing dragon boating community some new amenities, including more suitable boat storage, a training room, office and meeting rooms, a timekeeping room, changerooms and a marshalling area," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said. "The construction of the facility will also help create and protect local jobs and grow our employment base to over 250,000 local jobs by 2025." The structure will be a significant improvement on the temporary facility previously used at Grevillea Park. The ACT government will invest $1.3 million for the project in the upcoming Budget Review in addition to Dragon Boat ACT contributing $200,000. A "design and consultation process" has already begun before construction, with the facility then to be sub-leased to Dragon Boat ACT upon its completion. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: The community has been invited to view the design and provide feedback on the proposed project on the YourSay website before submissions close at the end of this month. Planning and design for the project began last year when the government provided $400,000 in funding. President of Dragon Boat ACT Donald Jenkin praised the government for its support and boasted about the "wonderful" facility's value to the community. "Together with a significant contribution from Dragon Boat ACT, the funding enables the building of a permanent home for the sport in Canberra," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/b5ad72e6-4ab6-455b-8eb2-503a8c471f38.jpg/r4_485_4742_3162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg