The Canberra Times website will undergo a major revamp next week, offering subscribers a faster, cleaner browsing experience for their favourite masthead. Based on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the region who have tested its features over the past few months, the new-look website has been designed to be more responsive to mobile and tablet users as well as The Canberra Times' large desktop audience. The new website will be launched on Tuesday, March 22. In addition to the new look and feel, digital subscribers of The Canberra Times will unlock access to all of publisher ACM's other local news sites around the ACT and Southern Inland region. From Tuesday, a Canberra Times digital subscription will give access to all of the news, sport, opinion and lifestyle reading produced by the The Canberra Times as well as all of the local community coverage of publisher ACM's other trusted mastheads in the region: Braidwood Times, Crookwell Gazette, Goulburn Post, Queanbeyan Age and Yass Tribune. Canberra Times subscribers will be able to use the same login details they use for this site when they visit these other mastheads. While new visitors to canberratimes.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe for access, existing subscribers will enjoy the extra coverage of these Canberra region communities at no extra charge. The Canberra Times subscription packages will include access to the digital replicas of all of the region's newspapers, allowing users to flip through every page of the region's papers and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Existing seven-day print subscribers to The Canberra Times can access heavy discounts on a digital subscription, while various print and digital bundles are also available. With a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions, the site is designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. The Canberra Times is one of the 14 daily newspapers published by ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 mastheads stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month. The relaunch of The Canberra Times website comes in time for the federal budget and election. Led by chief political correspondent Karen Barlow, the newspaper's political bureau will provide readers of the ACM network with high quality coverage every day of the campaign.

