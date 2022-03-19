The ultimate games room | Trending

life-style, shopping, deals, discounts, coupons, Trending

Some of the fun stuff you'll need to deck out this much-loved room in the house, for kids and kids at heart. PlayStation 5 console cover, $84.95; PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $199. The perfect way to personalise the ultimate gaming set-up and show off your unique style. Available at major retailers, such as Big W and JB Hi-Fi. Frenchie Puppy framed print, $89. A playful artwork looks right at home in a games room. earlysettler.com.au Movie Night candle, $54.95. What better way to fill a games room then with wafts of caramel popcorn and choc tops. This candle is filled with mouthwatering notes of vanilla, salted caramel and roasted almonds. glasshousefragrances.com Cement noughts & crosses, $14.95. Add some industrial chic with a fun flair to your games room. pillowtalk.com.au You Guac Served ping pong set, $14.99. Get ready to smash your mates at table tennis with this unique ping pong set. It's totally portable and simply clamps onto any table. yellowoctopus.com.au David Walliams Mega Tastic Challenges Game, $38.99. A great option to play during your next games session with younger people, spin the spinner to select either a physical or mental challenge. This will have you up and moving, wracking your brain and rolling with laughter. yellowoctopus.com.au Gaming bean bag chair (no filling), $155. The ultimate gaming session calls for the ultimate gaming chair, and with its storage pockets and supportive backrest, this version is on another level. amazon.com.au Silicone microwave popcorn maker, $24.99. Crafted from heat-resistant silicone, simply pour unpopped popcorn into the container, place the container into the microwave and in three minutes you'll have delicious piping hot popcorn. yellowoctopus.com.au Australian plywood beer cap map, $59.95. If your gaming room is strictly a grown up space, this map-cum-artwork is a creative way to boast of your drinking discoveries. gyrofish.com.au Leather hide, from $907. The simplest way to visually bring everything together in a games room is with some sort of floor covering. shibori.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/a0bee4af-570e-4bcb-9ce2-338a1f296eb4.jpg/r0_103_5760_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg