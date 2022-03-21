Times Past: March 21, 1992

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Canberra's tourism industry was thriving on this day in 1992, as it had been "booked out" for the first time since 1952. There had been a 10 per cent increase in room occupancies. And while the national trend of tourism was on the decline, Canberra's was not. The chief executive of the ACT Tourism Commission, David Lawrence, said tourism had been bringing $480 million into the ACT economy at the time. "So when we talk of a 10 per cent increase that's almost $1 million a week being injected into the local economy," he said. With no accommodation available for travellers looking to stay in the capital, the commission had been referring visitors to nearby towns, like Goulburn, Yass, and Michelago. A few Canberra events had contributed to the influx of visitors - the Vietnam veterans' memorial on Anzac Parade was unveiled, Floriade was in full swing, the national tourism awards had been hosted and an enhanced spring racing carnival had taken place. Mr Lawrence was sure the tourism industry would continue to improve, as upcoming events included the opening of the casino, and a new Rubens exhibition at the Australian National Gallery. The National Museum was also in the works at the time, but would not be opened until years later. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13017676

