ACT police have reissued a call for public information on the whereabouts of a 26-year-old who has been missing since February. Shakira Eastwood was last seen at a licensed venue in Lyneham on the afternoon of Saturday, February 26. Police said several people had supplied information, including the possibility she has been in the Gungahlin area and does not wish to be found. "While understanding it is not an offence to go missing, Police and Shakira's family still hold concerns for her safety, and urge anyone who may be in contact with Shakira to advise her to make contact with police to confirm she is safe," they said in a statement. Ms Eastwood is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm (4'11") tall, with long dark brown hair, brown eyes, and of medium build. She was last seen wearing a black top and a short black cotton skirt. Information can be provided anonymously and anyone who has seen Ms Eastwood or who may have information regarding her whereabouts, is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote reference 7046242.

