The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Woman no longer considered missing person

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 1 2022 - 3:27am, first published March 18 2022 - 5:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police say a woman who had been reported missing has contacted family.

Woman no longer considered missing person
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.