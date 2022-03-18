sport, brumbies,

The ACT Brumbies took fans back to the glory days of 2002. History was repeated for only the second time in the club's history, after they recorded their fifth straight win to open their Super Rugby season, against the Queensland Reds. The score was locked 16-12 in the dying minutes as Brumbies fans held their breath to see if the history-making feat could be achieved. Fans had known this feeling before, but unlike the devastating blow back in May last year, the Reds did not cross in injury time to claim the glory. They came close on two occasions to repeating the Brumbies' heartbreak from 2021. The difference this time proved the Brumbies' never-say-die attitude. James O'Connor delivered the devastating blow during last year's Super Rugby AU final defeat and dealt the first blow at Canberra Stadium on Friday. After missing a penalty attempt to rebuke the Brumbies 3-0 lead, he made no mistake at his next chance to get on the scoresheet. A dummy pass on the try line saw the Reds cross for the first try of the night in the 25th minute. Unlike the Brumbies' last heartbreak against their Queensland rivals, this time they had 55 minutes left to respond. And respond they did, with a try minutes later from Tom Wright. This time, however, it was a different ending for the Brumbies. The Brumbies' forward pack put in a big shift across the 80 minutes, making more than double the amount of tackles compared to the Reds. The home side made 118 tackles compared to the visitors' 69 tackles. Despite the stark difference in tackle count, both sides were near equal in missed tackles. Twelve slipped past the Reds, and 14 broke away from the Brumbies. Similarly the 16-12 scoreline was reflective of two missed conversions from the visitors. Compared to Noah Lolesio, Nic White and Ryan Lonergan's 100 per cent accuracy to give the side the four-point lead. The Brumbies' confidence in the second half was dealt a blow early on, with star fly-half Lolesio requiring treatment off the ball. Medics treated him on the field providing some hope to Brumbies fans he may play on, with an over the sock strapping of his right ankle. The 22-year-old hobbled through another five minutes before pulling the pin. His injury dealt a blow to the Brumbies' kicking game but White made sure to fill the kicking void until the 60th minute. O'Connor's last minute tackle kept the homeside from their second try of the night, and extending their lead, in the 51st minute. He managed to take Jahrome Brown's feet out of play milliseconds before he put the ball down over the line. Video replays showed how close it was in the corner. Following the disallowed try, Brown was taken off for a head injury assessment. The flanker had looked wobbly since a first half clean-out by the Reds front rower Taniela Tupou. Shortly after Darcy Swain was shown a yellow card by Damon Murphy. Queensland soon took advantage of the Brumbies 14-man defence for 10 minutes and responded with a similar try of their own. But there was a different outcome from the second video replay of the night. With Josh Nasser successfully crossing in the corner, diminishing the Brumbies lead to one point.

