news, federal-election-2022, tax reform

Australia's corporate tax system is unsustainable, but neither of the two most proposed fixes - decreasing the corporate rate or introducing an investment allowance - would provide meaningful reform, according to a new report from the Australian National University. Serious systemic issues with the tax system highlighted by the report also include the gap between the corporate rate and the top tax rate for personal income, a bias towards debt and a negative impact on investment, the report highlights. Australia could solve these problems by a small adjustment to its tax system with the introduction of an allowance for corporate equity or ACE, according to the report authors Kristen Sobeck, Professor Robert Breunig and Dr Alex Evans writing for the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute in the Crawford School of Public Policy. They explored but ruled out alternative reforms including a comprehensive business income tax, an allowance for corporate capital and a cash-flow tax. "ACE is an additional tax deduction given to companies that expand their equity base with investment," Professor Breunig said. "Not only will an ACE raise investment levels in Australia, including new money from overseas, it will also lower Australian companies' exposure to debt." Such a deduction would encourage companies to invest and allow companies to earn more profits before they begin to pay tax, he said. "The deduction can be thought of as providing a tax-free area for corporate profits." READ MORE: If linked to the current government bond rate, companies would receive $21,000 to offset their tax bill for every $1 million of equity investment. However, that would attract $6300 in taxes under the current system, leaving just $15,700 - a lower rate of return than a free-free government bond. "Currently, companies are better off borrowing $1 million than investing $1 million of equity," Dr Bruenig said. He added that by making investment attractive in industries that earn lower profits than mining and banking, Australia's economy will become more diverse and more complex - and would help insulate Australia from global shocks. "An ACE is also a better solution than cutting the corporate tax rate. While this could stimulate investment a cut would also generate undesirable outcomes, including handouts to foreign investors and undermining the personal income tax system."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/c5862a2c-d7d1-47dc-8a4f-df9a633de071.jpg/r8_325_3036_2036_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg