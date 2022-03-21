sport, raiders, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, canberra stadium, zed seselja, seselja stadium plan, viking park, north queensland stadium

Forget about other capital cities, Canberra will be behind places like Townsville, Penrith and Parramatta when it comes to stadiums. The Canberra Raiders found out exactly how far behind when they toured North Queensland Stadium on Saturday night and then the Cowboy's centre of excellence the following day. Due to COVID-19 the Raiders' hierarchy haven't been able to see the 25,000-seat stadium first hand, but Canberra chief executive Don Furner and director Terry Weber visited it for the Green Machine's 26-6 loss to the Cowboys. They were blown away by the corporate and multimedia facilities at the $300 million venue. Canberra's lack of modern sporting facilities has become a hot political issue in the lead-up to the federal election. Under pressure from senate-hopeful and former Wallabies star David Pocock, Liberal Senator Zed Seselja has proposed turning Viking Park into a 10,000-seat, boutique stadium. But as yet there's only been crickets in regards to a stadium in Civic. Furner said a new stadium would not only benefit the Raiders through corporate support and sponsorship, but would also boost the Canberra economy - as it has done in Townsville and Adelaide. He said there was only so much you could do with 40-year-old facilities. "It was really, really good to see and you just got an appreciation for what other cities are doing and it does highlight how far we will be behind - we are already and we'll even be further behind - in terms of purpose-built, multi-use stadiums," Furner said. "Ours is just going to be so far behind it's not funny and we're the capital city. "To see the economic benefit of it - to walk past the pubs on the way to the game. "We're going to be behind small cities like Townsville, Penrith and Parramatta. Forget the capital cities, we're way behind them, even smaller regional towns have got better stadiums than us." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Furner said if Canberra wanted to host major events then it would need a new stadium. Since getting one, Townsville has hosted State of Origin and a Wallabies Test - both firsts for the Far North Queensland city. Cowboys officials told Furner Rugby Australia never would have entertained Townsville as a Test venue until the stadium was built. If Canberra want to lure international teams like the Wallabies and Socceroos again Furner said Canberra needed a new one too. He added it would also help bring concerts to the capital. "Any infrastructure spent on sport is fantastic. [Viking Park] is obviously a minor spend in terms of the commercial investment into it," Furner said. "But the centre of town is the centre of the nation's capital and we should have a fit-for-purpose stadium. "We just have to have one if we want to have concerts, international games of soccer and rugby union, and State of Origin - you just have to have that infrastructure in there. "Us and the Brumbies - anyone that rents the stadium - [will have their bottom line boosted by a new stadium] "It just rammed home how good the corporate facilities were." NRL ROUND THREE Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.

