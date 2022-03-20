sport, local-sport, Wallabies, Dave Rennie, ACT Brumbies, Rugby

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named 15 Brumbies in his 40-man squad set to undertake a three-day camp from April 3 on the Gold Coast. The camp will prepare Australia's players for the upcoming international matches beginning in July. Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville returns to the Wallabies squad after he missed the Test season last year through injury. Along with Ryan Lonergan and Nick Frost, Neville is one of three Brumbies players in the squad that are uncapped, eyeing their Test debut in a few months time. Another five players are uncapped, including Waratahs five-eighth Ben Donaldson and Reds fullback Jock Campbell. The average age of the squad is 26 with Neville and Western Force's Toni Pulu the oldest in the group at 33. The Brumbies make up the largest numbers from Super Rugby teams, followed by the Waratahs (10), the Reds (8), the Rebels (4) and Force (3). Skipper Michael Hooper is the most-capped within the squad with 118 Tests to his name. "The nucleus of this squad has performed well for us over the past couple of years and there are others selected based on strong form and potential," coach Rennie said. "Over the past two seasons we've built a foundation we can propel our game from, but we know we have a lot more in us. "We'll use this camp to ensure players head back to Super Rugby clear on their point of difference and the parts of their game that need to be better to put pressure on us to select them for the 2022 Test season." Wallabies camp squad: Allan Alaalatoa (28, Brumbies, 53 Tests), Tom Banks (27, Brumbies, 19 Tests), Angus Bell (21, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests), Jock Campbell (26, Queensland Reds, uncapped), Ben Donaldson (22, NSW W aratahs, uncapped), Folau Fainga'a (26, Brumbies, 25 Tests), Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), Nick Frost (22, Brumbies, uncapped), Jake Gordon (28, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests), Reece Hodge (27, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests), Michael Hooper (30, NSW Waratahs, 118 Tests), Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Len Ikitau (23, Brumbies, 13 Tests), Harry Johnson-Holmes (25, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), Feleti Kaitu'u (27, Western Force, 3 Tests), Andrew Kellaway (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests), Rob Leota (25, Melbourne Rebels, 6 Tests), Noah Lolesio (22, Brumbies, 9 Tests), Lachlan Lonergan (22, Brumbies, 4 Tests), Ryan Lonergan (23, Brumbies, uncapped), Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 2 Tests), Cadeyrn Neville (33, Brumbies, uncapped), James O'Connor (31, Queensland Reds, 61 Tests), Hunter Paisami (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Izaia Perese (24, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests), Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 16 Tests), Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 20 Tests), David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Toni Pulu (33, Western Force, uncapped), Izack Rodda (25, Western Force, 34 Tests), Pete Samu (30, Brumbies, 19 Tests), James Slipper (32, Brumbies, 114 Tests), Darcy Swain (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests), Lachlan Swinton (25, NSW Waratahs, 7 Tests), Taniela Tupou (25, Queensland Reds, 38 Tests), Rob Valetini (23, Brumbies, 18 Tests), Nic White (31, Brumbies, 47 Tests), Harry Wilson (22, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests), Tom Wright (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/710d733e-a3bb-4663-b1c6-1b15b83e8516.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg