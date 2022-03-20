Scott Morrison, Ukraine, Russia, Alumina

The Australian government will send coal, additional military support and emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while implementing resources bans intended to limit Russia's ability to make weaponry. The Prime Minister said Australia will give Russia "no quarter" for waging "brutality" on civilians in Ukraine, and by banning a shipments of alumina, used to make aluminium - a critical component for weaponry including guns, ammunition, and missiles - until the situation is under control. "Russia must pay a very high price for its brutality," Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Sunday, and again urged other countries to participate in the sanctions. "It must pay that price economically, it must pay the price reputationally and in diplomatic terms as well - it is indeed paying that price." He announced that Australian coal, in the order of 70,000 tonnes, will be sent to Ukraine at the government's request to meet energy security needs. "It's our coal, we dug it up, we have arranged the ship, we put it on the ship, and we are sending it the Ukraine to help their resistance and to give that encouragement. We understand it can power up to 1 million homes." It comes after Australia expanded its sanctions to include two Russian oligarchs with ties to Australia's resources industry. An additional $21 million in military support will also be sent to Ukraine, including ammunition and body armour. Around $30 million in new humanitarian aid will including $10 million for education and critical protection for children and people with disabilities, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said. The support will include $8 million to be directed through the United Nations Population Fund to protect displaced women and girls. $10 million will help address critical food shortages. The final $2 million will go the Emergency Action Alliance Ukraine appeal. The new contribution nearly doubles Australia's total humanitarian support to those impacted by the conflict to $65 million so far. READ MORE: Three-year temporary visas will be offered to more Ukrainians, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced. With an estimated 4 million people already displaced and potentially many more in coming weeks, the Australian government has already issued 5000 visas across a range of categories to Ukrainian citizens in the weeks since the crisis unfolded. "From today, we announced that anyone coming here will immediately get access to our generous humanitarian support provisions which means they will be looked after on arrival ... whether it's accommodation needs, whether it's a trauma need," Mr Hawke said. "[I've] now sadly seen that they are very traumatised by the experience they've had and they have gone through, some are significantly difficult things." The federal government will begin working with state governments on supplying accommodation and access to hospital systems for the new arrivals and ensuring children can go to a state school where they are settled.

