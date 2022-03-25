How to read the stars the old way

In the subtitle of The First Astronomers - "How Indigenous Elders read the stars" - author Duane Hamacher is referring to world-wide "Indigenous Elders". Not only Australians, although Australian Indigenous people do figure prominently in his book and his contact is mainly with Elders of Torres Straight Islands. However, Hamacher's research often extends to Maori, Melanesian, Micronesian, Aztec, Inuit, Chinese and Peruvian Indigenous people - along with ancient Egyptians and Greeks. He is from the mid-west of the United States and has studied the Indigenous people of that region: the Lakotas.