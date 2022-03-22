ACT COVID-19 information should be provided freely

In recent months this newspaper has focused much of its reporting on territory rights and how, because of decisions made at Federal Parliament, a Canberran has less of a right to end-of-life choices than someone living in Queanbeyan.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
