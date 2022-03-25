The city's a stage - so get amongst it

In Crispin Akerman's exhibition, still life paintings, timeless domestic items - ceramics, fruit, flowers, drapery and vessels - are arranged to achieve mood and harmony. Shannon Garson's We are stardust uses porcelain vessels to reflect on the idea that we are made from the same cosmic material as the stars. And Judy Horacek watercolour and monotype exhibition Joys: Spontaneous and Contrived is an homage to all of those moments that have sustained us throughout the past two pandemic years. Until April 9 at Beaver Galleries. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
