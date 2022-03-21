news, federal-politics, josh frydenberg, productivity commission, federal election

Malcolm Turnbull's top economic advisor will head Australia's most influential economic advisory panel. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Monday revealed Alexander Robson has been appointed commissioner and deputy chair of the Productivity Commission, an independent authority advising the federal government on microeconomic regulation. Mr Robson was chief economist under former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, before becoming Australia's ambassador to the OECD in 2019. He was replaced in that role by mining leader Brendan Pearson in 2021. Mr Robson will serve alongside a trio of new full-time productivity commissioners - Natalie Siegel-Brown, Martin Stokie, and Joanne Chong - who have also been appointed on five-year terms. "These appointments will continue to support the PC in providing advice on economic, social and environmental matters affecting the welfare of all Australians," Mr Frydenberg said. Mr Stokie has worked with Mr Frydenberg previously, having advised the-now Treasurer when he was a parliamentary secretary under Tony Abbott. Mr Stokie has since worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers as head of its economic and policy unit. The Productivity Commission advises government on all sectors of the economy, with Ms Siegel-Brown, currently managing director of Child Wise, to focus on social policy. Ms Chong has been picked as an environment specialist, having led a team of 85 scientists and researchers at the CSIRO. Scott Farrell has also been appointed a part-time member to the Payments System Board. Mr Farrell led a federal review into Australia's open banking system, and currently advises the government on free trade agreements.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/139890989/806502b6-99d0-4313-a465-6ed56bb84d89.jpg/r3_124_5086_2996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg