Kimberely Kitching is being remembered as an "optimist, a realist and a believer" as the political world pauses to grieve the Labor figure. Politicians from across the party divide have gathered at Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral to farewell the former senator, who died of a suspected heart attack on March 10. Former Labor leader Bill Shorten, Ms Kitching's husband Andrew Landeryou and the Dalai Lama have led the tributes to the 52-year-old. "Politics can be, maybe it even has to be, fickle," Mr Landeryou said. "Kimberley was not." Mr Landeryou's eulogy touched on the alleged mistreatment of his late wife by figures within the Labor movement, news of which has emerged in the days since her shock death. "There's a lot I could say about the unpleasantness of a cantankerous cabal - not all of them in Parliament - that was aimed at Kimba .... and the intensity did hurt her," he said. "But I hope it's sufficient to say that she deserved so very much better." In a statement read on behalf of Senate President Slade Brockman, Labor powerbroker Don Farrell said Ms Kitching had a "clear moral compass which she always held true". "She knew what we have here in this country is something worthy of praise, and worthy of defending," Senator Farrell said. "A democrat, an optimist, a realist, a believer ... the Senate will be poorer without her." Ahead of the funeral on Monday afternoon, Mr Shorten used social media to pay tribute to "Kimba" as a "lioness who touched the lives of so many with her boundless empathy and courage". A number of government members, including ACT senator Zed Seselja, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham, were spotted entering St Patrick's Cathedral ahead of the start of the funeral at 2.30pm. The funeral is being held amid ongoing pressure on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to investigate allegations that Ms Kitching was bullied and ostracised by senior Labor figures, including Penny Wong, Kristina Keneally and Katy Gallagher, before she died. The trio rejected the claims as "untrue" in a joint statement published after a week of media reports about the alleged treatment of Ms Kitching. The three opposition frontbenchers are reportedly attending the funeral. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who isn't attending, has continued to attack Labor's response to the allegations. "The Labor Party and Anthony Albanese in particular has been very quick to throw stones, very quick to make accusations, but when he has to [deal] with the same issues in his own house, well, he shuts up shop and gets into the basement," he told 4BC radio on Monday morning. Ms Kitching had yet to be preselected on Labor's Victorian Senate ticket for the upcoming federal election, casting a cloud over her political future. Allies of the former lawyer and union official blamed factional game-playing for the stress the 52-year-old was under before her shock death. She was also battling a thyroid condition. After entering Federal Parliament in 2016, Ms Kitching forged a reputation as a foreign-policy hawk and a defender of human rights and democracy. She was recently honoured for her work pushing for the introduction of Magnitsky-style laws in Australia, which are now being used to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging war on Ukraine.

