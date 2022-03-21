sport, capitals, uc capitals, canberra capitals, wnbl, wnbl finals, kelly wilson, alex bunton, kennedy kereama, perth lynx

The Canberra Capitals will fly to Perth with two major weapons in their arsenal as Kelly Wilson and Alex Bunton declare themselves ready to ignite a playoff run. The Capitals fly to Perth on Tuesday before opening their WNBL semi-final series against the Perth Lynx at the Bendat Basketball Centre on Thursday night. Bunton and Wilson both missed Canberra's last trip to Perth - a 16-point win over the Lynx on March 12 - amid concern about Western Australia's COVID-19 quarantine rules. The pair opted not to travel in case they contracted the virus or were deemed close contacts and forced into isolation with young families at home. But it's all hands on deck this week as the Capitals look to go one-up in a best-of-three series which heads to the Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium for game two on Sunday. MORE SPORT Wilson will leave baby Ted at home, while Bunton's daughter will make the trip to Perth having become as much a part of the team as her mum has in her comeback season. "Bunts and I are ready to go. We're excited about it," Wilson said. "For myself, the first trip with the uncertainty in terms of taking my young family over there, I wasn't willing to do that. It's finals time now, I'm fully committed to the Caps and making sure we make a deep finals run. "It wasn't a question about whether I was going to go, it was just whether or not I was going to take the family. They're going to hang back and wait for the big clash at Tuggers on Sunday." The Capitals fly to Perth having had little time to lick their wounds in the wake of one of the heaviest defeats in club history. Canberra suffered a 55-point thrashing at the hands of the top-seeded Melbourne Boomers on Saturday, days after coughing up top spot in a 31-point loss to the Adelaide Lightning. Such a horror finish to the regular season would be enough for some to put a line through Canberra's title hopes, but Capitals assistant coach Kennedy Kereama says they can beat the odds in Perth. "If anything, this team has proven all season long that setbacks, whether they be COVID-related, off-court related or on-court related, this program and team has constantly shown they can bounce back from setbacks of any sort," Kereama said. Melbourne and Adelaide will lock horns in the other semi-final series, with the third-placed Capitals facing the prospect of potentially having to travel to Perth twice in one week, unless they can beat the Lynx away and wrap up the series in Canberra. Kereama says the inclusion of Wilson and Bunton for a cross-country trip is a major boost as Canberra hunt for a third championship in four seasons. "That's massive. We're talking about two players who have played for Australia before," Kereama said. "Kelly has championship experience and has almost played more games than the combined [number] of some other teams. Those things are huge. Bunts obviously just for the sheer size, body and presence she brings for us, especially with a match-up like Lauren Scherf, she's going to be a really important extra body to have. "That championship-winning experience is really important at this time of the year so Kelly will be a really important piece, as will Bunts, as will every player we take on the road with us to Perth. "We pride ourselves on our defence and that's an area we certainly want to prove to ourselves and to the competition we can be better this weekend against Perth. We certainly know it's in our DNA. Up until two rounds ago we were the best three-point shooting team in the league too so we can certainly stretch the ball. We've got weapons everywhere." WNBL SEMI-FINALS Semi-final series two: Game one: Thursday, March 24 - Perth Lynx v Canberra Capitals at Bendat Basketball Centre, 9.30pm. Game two: Sunday, March 27 - Canberra Capitals v Perth Lynx at Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium, 5pm. Game three: Wednesday, March 30 - Perth Lynx v Canberra Capitals at Bendat Basketball Centre, 9.30pm. Semi-final series one: Game one: Thursday, March 24 - Melbourne Boomers v Adelaide Lightning at Melbourne Sports Centre, 7pm. Game two: Saturday, March 26 - Adelaide Lightning v Melbourne Boomers at The Lights Community and Sports Centre at 5pm. Game three: Thursday, March 31 - Melbourne Boomers v Adelaide Lightning at Melbourne Sports Centre, 7pm.

