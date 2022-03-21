What the Socceroos need to do to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup

This is branded content.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching, with the tournament set to take place over November 21 to December 18, 2022. But the Socceroos are yet to book their spot in the draw for the finals.

It will be the first time the World Cup has not been held over May, June or July, but will Australia be among those tackling the head of Qatar at the end of the year?

In order for the Socceroos to ensure they are part of this ground-breaking World Cup, they have some serious work to do first. The battle to qualify for the FIFA World Cup is one that will now see them take on Japan and Saudi Arabia across March in their final two third round games, with qualification to the World Cup going down to the wire.

Fifteen points from eight matches has seen the Socceroos assure themselves of at least a fourth-round clash, but they will be hoping for better as the final two games in Group B edge closer.

Above Graham Arnold's side are next opponents Japan, who have 18 points, while their final opponents in Saudi Arabia have 19 points, with this stage of the competition proving to be nail-bitingly close and making for interesting betting via Melbet promo code.

Australia host Japan on March 24, hoping to end a fantastic run of games that has seen Japan win five games in a row, including a 2-1 win over the Socceroos.



In this time, Japan have only conceded once, scoring eight, although the goal they did concede was scored by the Socceroos.

Their final group game sees them face-off against Group B leaders Saudi Arabia, who will first play already eliminated China before hosting Australia on March 29.



With the exception of a 2-0 loss to Japan in February, Saudi Arabia have avoided defeat in all of their other seven games, proving that they are exceptionally difficult to beat.

If Australia are to win both of their games, then they will have given themselves a real chance of qualification. Of course, Japan and Saudi Arabia will know that one win in two will likely be enough for them to qualify in the top two spaces though.

If Australia are to miss out on direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup by finishing in the top two, then they will have to settle for a fourth-round match against the third-placed team from Group A, which could be any of the UAE, Lebanon or Iraq, with just four points separating the three sides.

This fourth-round game will be played over a single match, with the winner then advancing to the inter-confederations play-offs.

If the Socceroos lose both of their games against Japan and Saudi Arabia, they still have their fourth-round match to fall back on. However, the road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a very complicated one.