Why the spotlight is on Peter Malinauskas ahead of the federal election

Peter Malinauskas, the new South Australian Labor Premier, is suddenly a national figure, appearing on the ABC's 7.30 program and garnering considerable other media attention.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.