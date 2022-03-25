The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Divorce, beheaded, live: Six puts Henry VIII's wives centre stage

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
March 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was 2017 when Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss found themselves having countless conversations about representation of women in theatre.

Each of the six queens were inspired sonically by modern pop singers. Picture: James D Morgan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.