Tumut looks forward to being alive with festivals this April

It's autumn, and based on previous years the outside temperature looks likely to remain welcoming for at least few more weeks.

It's also Easter soon (April 15 to 18) and for many that means a bit of time off and an opportunity to go somewhere interesting or meaningful, or to an event that is offering a lot of fun.

There are probably more events scheduled for the Easter weekend than any other time of year (and that has been the case for a long time), so your options are plentiful.

Actually, there are plenty of events on within driving distance every weekend, it's just a matter of where you feel like going and what you feel like doing.

You can go near or far and find something relevant to your interests, or to give your offspring something memorable and worth telling their friends about afterwards.

April and May will offer plenty of events for you to experience locally and in the surrounding regions. Read about the Falling Leaf Festival on page 25. Photo Supplied

Tumut for instance will have the Tumut River Tap Fest on April 10, and the Falling Leaf Festival at the end of the month. See page 25 for more details about both of those.

The first weekend in May will see Narooma host the annual Narooma Oyster Festival, full of events and competitions celebrating NSW's native rock oyster. See the full story on page 24.

Closer to home there will be events like the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival from April 9 to May 1. Held at various venues in the ACT and neighbouring region, this "celebrates and raises awareness of the importance of all heritage: Aboriginal, historic and natural, to Canberra and its surrounds," its organisers said.

"Get access to places not normally open to the public. Join tour groups with engaging and knowledgeable guides and uncover something you never knew in your neighbourhood. Watch a rare skill being demonstrated or hop on your bike at the Heritage Polaris, a race against time to visit as many historical sites as possible."

Van Gogh Alive is still on until April 10. "Prepare to transcend time and space as you accompany Van Gogh on a journey through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he created many of his timeless masterpieces," the experience's producers said.

"Set to an evocative classical score, a thrilling display of over 3,000 inspirational images transforms every surface that surrounds you. At Van Gogh Alive you don't just look at his paintings, you step inside them and feel their power."

SIX the Musical will be on at the Canberra Theatre every day except Tuesdays from April 24 to May 16.



"An original, witty, pop-fuelled musical packed full of sass, SIX remixes the history of the six wives of Henry VIII," the show's promoters said.

"The SIX powerful women are transformed from Tudor Queens to pop princesses as they take court in Canberra to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse, twisting the narrative from five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power."

The National Folk Festival will be on Easter weekend from April 14 to 18, and will be held in Canberra this year. Enjoy music, an instrument makers exhibition, and markets with food, art, craft, fashion and more.



You don't even need there to be an event on to make it worthwhile going on a short trip on your days off. There are plenty of villages, National Parks and other things to explore any time the weather is nice, and loads of experiences right here in our libraries, galleries, theatres, museums and more when it's not.