The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

Woman 'looked completely out of it' after alleged dirt track rape

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 23 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvatore Incandela outside court on the first day of his trial. Picture: Blake Foden

A woman allegedly raped on a dirt track in Canberra's north "looked completely out of it" when she arrived home, a jury has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.